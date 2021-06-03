Dean Capital Management Invests $2.87 Million in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 165,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Piedmont Office Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.