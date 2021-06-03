Deri Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $697,249.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $697,249.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00329246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.25 or 0.01198229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,987.37 or 1.00194066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034302 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

