Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Financial Contrast

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Desktop Metal and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Axcelis Technologies 11.31% 10.98% 8.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Desktop Metal and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Desktop Metal currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.94%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and Axcelis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 213.43 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -25.23 Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 2.92 $49.98 million $1.35 30.52

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcelis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Desktop Metal on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.