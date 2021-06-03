Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DBOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.83. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.3545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

