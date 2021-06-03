Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €51.16 ($60.19) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.53.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

