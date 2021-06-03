DEX Market Cap Tops $1.99 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $463,569.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

