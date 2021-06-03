Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Digihost Technology stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Digihost Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

