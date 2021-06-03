Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.