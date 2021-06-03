Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.44. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

