Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.00

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $166.80, with a volume of 8253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,700. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

