Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,890,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

