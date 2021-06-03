Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.93% of Spok worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Spok by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

