Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.09% of Equity Bancshares worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $475.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

