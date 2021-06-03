Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

