Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 1,347.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.74 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

