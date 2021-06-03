Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,141 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Software were worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

AMSWA stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $647.95 million, a P/E ratio of 116.53 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.