Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,933 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,980.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,398,000 after purchasing an additional 435,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

