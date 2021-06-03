Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 373.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 117.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $122.82.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

