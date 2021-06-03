Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.18. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

