Diversified Trust Co Purchases 19,176 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GORO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.17 million, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GORO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.