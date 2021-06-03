Dogecoin Trading 21.9% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $54.11 billion and approximately $8.22 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00495489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,868,178,051 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

