Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $414.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $395.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.26.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.20 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

