Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $414.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $395.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.26.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.20 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.
In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
