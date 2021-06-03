Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

DCI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 1,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

