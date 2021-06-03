Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.98

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 95771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $548.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

