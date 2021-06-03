Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 17,650 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

