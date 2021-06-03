Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 965 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

