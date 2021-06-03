Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

