Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 29th total of 304,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 132,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLOW stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

