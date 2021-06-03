DoYourTip Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $580,943.99 and $14,110.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00129797 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002528 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.15 or 0.00836096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

