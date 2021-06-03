Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions, which is expected to help it record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. Also, it has a commendable balance sheet with no debt and total available liquidity of $397.6 million. Moreover, its cost reduction initiatives are expected to boost profit levels. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. Even though the overall effects of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly easing, it is still impacting the timing of rig schedules, especially in international markets. Customer pushouts in Asia and Europe are affecting its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.