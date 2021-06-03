Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 553,524 shares.The stock last traded at $39.31 and had previously closed at $38.58.

DCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -358.91.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $624,487.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,943,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

