Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Cap Tops $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00067033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00314548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00254325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.82 or 0.01140395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,627.06 or 0.99831159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032671 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

