Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $5.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the lowest is $5.76 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

