Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Down 6.5%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.00. 1,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $467.45 million, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. Analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Duluth by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

