DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Insider Seema Bains Sells 137,254 Shares

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Thursday. DWF Group plc has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.71. The stock has a market cap of £340.78 million and a P/E ratio of 28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

