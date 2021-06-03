Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $169.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

