EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,563 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of OptimizeRx worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $664,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,742 shares of company stock worth $5,562,773 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OPRX opened at $51.91 on Thursday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $897.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,730.91 and a beta of 0.63.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

