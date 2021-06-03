EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 168,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $589,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $7,616,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $791.26 million, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 2.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

