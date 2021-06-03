EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,103 Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $250,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

