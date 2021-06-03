EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 86,860 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.22% of Prothena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRTA opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

