EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 138,434 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,434 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Profound Medical worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROF opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

