EAM Investors LLC Acquires 19,573 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

