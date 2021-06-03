EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of SelectQuote as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SelectQuote news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,530 shares of company stock worth $14,184,439. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE SLQT opened at $20.32 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

