EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TRTN stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. Research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

