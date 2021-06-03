EAM Investors LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Matson by 55.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $416,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,138. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

