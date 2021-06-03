Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of ETV stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
