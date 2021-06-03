Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of ETY stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.87.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
