Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
