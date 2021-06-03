EDC Blockchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $237,061.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $237,061.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,584.66 or 1.00063643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00041369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00087480 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002562 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

