Edgeware Trading Down 24.9% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $63.94 million and approximately $929,421.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

